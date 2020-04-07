goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

 By The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

AKRON, Ohio, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced the re-election of 12 members of the Board of Directors to new one-year terms at the company's virtual annual shareholder meeting yesterday.

In addition, shareholders voted in favor of an advisory resolution approving the compensation of its named executive officers and voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020.  A shareholder proposal was not approved. 

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.