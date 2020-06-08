AKRON, Ohio, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), through its innovative fleet servicing platform, AndGo by Goodyear, is providing on-demand and on-location professional vehicle services for Turo, the leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace.
The AndGo by Goodyear offer for Turo hosts is currently available in Southern California, with more markets coming soon.
"AndGo by Goodyear provides on-site inspections, vehicle servicing and professional cleaning for connected vehicle platforms," said Fred Thomas, vice president and general manager of Goodyear Retail. "We are happy to extend our services to Turo hosts to support them in driving their businesses forward."
Additionally, through June 2020, AndGo will offer cleaning and sanitization services to Turo hosts in the service area free by using code TUROCLEAN (subjected to limited schedule availability).
Turo is changing the economics of car ownership across the U.S., Canada, and the UK. According to Turo, its hosts can earn money to offset the costs of their vehicles, and guests can choose from a unique selection of nearby cars at more affordable pricing compared to traditional car rental agencies.
"As markets begin to ease up on shelter-in-place restrictions, we see that many people are excited to book their next road trip. As more people begin to hit the road, Turo is committed to keeping our community safe," said Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo. "We are thrilled to partner with Goodyear to offer Turo hosts cleaning services at a special price so they can continue to maintain a high standard of cleanliness for their guests."
As the leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, Turo says it is intent on supporting its community during unprecedented times. The company has implemented a cleaning and disinfection policy, shared a cleaning and disinfection guidebook, provided online-training, and is encouraging contactless check-in to meet the new evolving standards.
AndGo by Goodyear was introduced earlier this year and is a seamless vehicle servicing platform that will combine predictive software and a trusted, national service network to enable consumer fleets to be ready to go when they are needed. Beyond just tire and cleaning services, AndGo delivers full vehicle readiness, helping consumer fleets boost their performance. Through monitoring of service needs and quick and easy scheduling, AndGo activates Goodyear's vast service network for convenient scheduling to reduce downtime.
Turo hosts can schedule services now through AndGo by Goodyear at www.turo.andgonow.com. Consumers can learn more about Turo at www.turo.com.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.
About Turo
Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership. A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community over 14 million strong with more than 450,000 vehicles listed and over 850 unique makes and models available. Whether it's a truck to help out on moving day, a Tesla for an exciting new experience, or a classic VW bus for a picture-perfect road trip, Turo lets you find the perfect vehicle for your next adventure.