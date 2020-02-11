-- Full-year cash flow from operations of $1.2 billion, up 32% year over year, reflecting improved working capital performance -- U.S. consumer replacement volume increased 4% in 2019, driven by strong growth in the premium, large-rim diameter segment -- Fourth quarter global replacement volume growth outpaced the industry -- Growth in global commercial truck tire shipments exceeded industry in 2019 -- Positive trend in price versus raws continues in the fourth quarter