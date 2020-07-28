SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper to host the company's data footprint on Google Cloud. The beverage leader is retiring two data centers, housing more than 1,000 physical servers, and will migrate to virtual machines running on Google Cloud by the end of the year, supporting Keurig Dr Pepper's digital transformation to an integrated, agile IT operations infrastructure.
As companies continue to search for efficient and flexible ways to support the data needs of their businesses and consumers, Keurig Dr Pepper sought a forward-looking technology provider that offered stability and resilience. The company chose to migrate all its major technology applications to Google Cloud for these reasons, in addition to Google Cloud's reputation for innovation and security.
"Google Cloud is a true partner that gives us the stability and flexibility to support critical business applications needed to drive innovation and ensure business continuity," said John Gigerich, SVP and CIO for Keurig Dr Pepper. "The migration to Google Cloud has been seamless and was a key project in our merger integration and modernization efforts as Keurig Dr Pepper. We look forward to exploring additional partnership opportunities with Google in the future."
Keurig Dr Pepper used Google Cloud's Live Migration service, which enables enterprises to seamlessly move virtual servers from one physical machine to another with minimal disruption. For applications like SAP, where even a few minutes of downtime can cost tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue, Live Migration is critical.
"Data is the fuel to help companies transform their businesses, and those that leverage the cloud will thrive in this new era of retail," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail & Consumer at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to partner with Keurig Dr Pepper, and we look forward to helping the company reach the next level in its digital transformation journey."
The contract with Keurig Dr Pepper will be implemented in conjunction with Google Cloud services partner HCL America.
