SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Best Buy today announced the expansion of their partnership via a new, multi-year agreement that names Google Cloud as the cloud provider for Best Buy's Enterprise Data Platform. With operations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Best Buy will leverage Google Cloud's best-in-class cloud infrastructure and analytics services to power a data-driven retail strategy to deliver newer and more personalized shopping experiences.
This new partnership will help Best Buy deliver on its goal to enrich lives through technology, by using artificial intelligence, analytics and technology solutions to create even better, more personalized shopping experiences for its customers. Best Buy selected Google Cloud because of the platform's capabilities, and the team's excitement and ability to help bring these new experiences to life, including improving customer relationships, discovering new insights, and providing new services.
"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and better understanding their needs will help us create new, more meaningful experiences for them," said Brian Tilzer, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Best Buy. "Partnering with Google Cloud and the impressive capabilities its platform offers will help make these experiences a reality."
The partnership is built on two key pillars:
- Unifying data sources: Best Buy will work with Google Cloud to unify its data sources across various legacy platforms, and then run machine-learning and AI models against that data to build more personalized offers and recommendations for shoppers.
- Developing new experiences: Once the data is unified into Best Buy's Enterprise Data Platform, Best Buy will then experiment with new products for customers, whether it's unique services across channels, tailored rewards, or other experiences. Google Cloud and Best Buy are committed to developing new capabilities that will accelerate Best Buy's digital strategy and further the retailers' digital transformation journey. And because these innovations are based on flexible cloud technology, Best Buy can iterate new ideas rapidly.
"Retailers like Best Buy are accelerating their digital transformations in order to deliver new products and services to customers," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Using Google Cloud's scalable and secure infrastructure, and leading data and analytics solutions, Best Buy will be able create new insights from their data, enabling them to innovate now and into the future."
