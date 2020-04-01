CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO: Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, AARP State Director Bob Gallo, AARP Volunteer State President Rosanna Marquez and 150,000 older adults in Illinois.
WHAT: Telephone Town Hall for thousands of seniors across Illinois to engage directly with the Governor and IDPH Director about questions and growing concerns about health, wellness and service offerings in response to the novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
WHERE: Facebook Livestream on AARP IL, Governor JB Pritzker, IL Department of Public Health (IDPH) Facebook pages.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 7 p.m.
A limited number of dial-in numbers are available for members of the media.