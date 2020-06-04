TULSA, Okla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated midstream suppliers association GPSA announce their 2020 - 2021 officers and new board members elected to lead the respective organizations.
GPA Midstream is a trade association serving operating companies in the midstream energy sector; its officers are elected to one-year terms.
Bill Ward, senior vice president of commercial activity, Superior Pipeline Co., will lead GPA Midstream as chairman of the board.
John Poarch, president, ARM Energy Midstream / Salt Creek Midstream, will serve as chairman-elect.
The membership confirmed three vice chairmen: Andy Giffhorn, vice president, midstream commercial and business development, Phillips 66; George Millas, vice president, midstream business development and commercial operations, Energy Transfer Co.; and Sital Mody, president, midstream, Kinder Morgan.
GPSA represents its members of service and supply companies in the midstream industry. Its officers are appointed by the association's board of directors and serve one-year terms. The 2020 – 2021 officers are:
- President Mark Ruff, president and CEO, Catalytic Combustion Corp.
- First Vice President Carlos Conerly, president, natural gas and refining division, Linde Engineering North America Inc.
- Second Vice President Jeff Stake, CEO, OGT
- Treasurer Ryan Rudnitzki, North America sales manager, INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines Inc.
Both associations also announce their newly elected board members for the respective organizations. The new board members will serve a two-year term and join continuing board members completing their tenures.
The new GPA Midstream board members and their current official representatives are: ARM Midstream/Salt Creek Midstream, John Poarch; ConocoPhillips, Garrett Rychlik; EagleClaw Midstream, Jamie Welch; EPIC Midstream, Brian Freed; Lucid Energy Group, Mike Latchem; Meritage Midstream, Nick Thomas; Phillips 66, Andy Giffhorn; San Mateo Midstream, James Meier; and Woodland Midstream II, Doug Coleman. View all GPA Midstream board members.
The following GPSA board members were elected by the membership and will serve a two-year term: David Bardeen, Ariel Corp.; Mike Noffz, Atlas Copco Gas and Process; Dave Beck, Audubon Companies; Barry Payne, Barry D. Payne and Associates; Kevin Currence, Black & Veatch Corp.; Gavin McIntyre, Bryan Research & Engineering; DJ Slater, COMPRESSORtech2; Myron Goforth, Dew Point Control; Amanda Avis, Eastman; Aaron York, Enerflex; Jim Fusilier, Gulf Coast Chemical; Craig Ranta, Honeywell UOP; Brent Jasper, Jasper Ventures Inc.; Jae Moore, Moore Control Systems Inc.; Keith Hairston, Mustang Cat; Jeff Stake, OGT; Kindra Snow-McGregor, Petroskills/John M. Campbell; Harvey Hensley, S&B Engineers and Constructors Ltd.; Mark Helm, Select Engineering; Chris Lindenberg, Western Filter Co. Inc.; and Steve Tzap, ZAP Engineering & Construction Services, Inc. View all GPSA board members.
GPA Midstream Association represents more than 70 corporate members of all sizes. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as midstream activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.
GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing more than 400 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.