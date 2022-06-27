The QuaGrowth deal comes on the heels of GR0's recent acquisition and launch of a new Google Ads service division.
LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GR0, recently recognized as the fastest-growing SEO agency in the United States, today announced the acquisition of QuaGrowth, an Email Marketing agency dedicated to helping eCommerce brands grow and scale. QuaGrowth will initially keep its brand identity intact but will formally operate GR0's Email/SMS marketing service offering to new and existing customers. QuaGrowth CEO Jason Boehle will take on the new title of Director, Email & SMS Marketing, and will report to GR0 Co-founders Kevin Miller (CEO) and Jon Zacharias (CGO).
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, QuaGrowth specializes in Klaviyo & Shopify+ to help brands build stronger relationships with their customers. Current QuaGrowth customers including Pure Relief, Homage, Renee Rouleau, and SNOW Cosmetics will seamlessly transition their Email/SMS services to GR0 following the QuaGrowth acquisition.
The QuaGrowth deal comes on the heels of GR0's recent acquisition of Google Ads specialist agency TM Marketing Consultants, and the launch of a new Google Ads service division.
"We've mastered SEO, but increasingly, our customers want to connect their SEO results with different marketing funnels and tools. This latest deal allows us to provide a critical and complimentary Email/SMS offering," explained GR0 Co-founder and CEO, Kevin Miller. "Jason is the best at what he does, and he comes in the door with the necessary team, clients, and skillset to make GR0 a more effective, and more complete agency."
Founded in 2020, GR0 has managed to quickly win over brands with its four-pronged approach to SEO that marries keyword strategy and content writing with backlink acquisition and on-page optimization. GR0's growing client base includes a mix of hot startups and established national brands such as Olivers, Jack Mason, Opendoor, AdQuick, Comrad, Pumpkin, Public Rec, M13, Venus et Fleur, and many more.
"With brands having to navigate a flurry of changes on the consumer privacy front, we're seeing a tremendous shift in marketing spend, with lots of dollars moving into email, search, and other more traditional marketing funnels," explained Boehle. "Bringing the success of QuaGrowth under the GR0 umbrella gives us a consolidation of forces that will create needle-moving, bottom-line outcomes."
