TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium Irish whiskey and spirits brands Grace O'Malley and Proclamation, and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of America's premier wholesale spirits distributors specializing in wine and spirits, are announcing a distribution partnership in Florida. Released in the United States in 2020, Grace O'Malley and Proclamation continue to take over some of the largest markets. Stephen Cope, Founder and Managing Director of Grace O'Malley Spirits, states, "We are thrilled to continue our partnerships with RNDC in the state of Florida. We have had such an excellent experience working with them in different markets, and believe they will be the ideal partner to bring our spirits to such an important state as Florida."
Irish Whiskey continues to grow every year, making it a key category for distribution. After partnering with Grace O'Malley and Proclamation Whiskey for the state of New Mexico, RNDC is excited to support distribution in the state of Florida, already supporting the Grace O'Malley brand's growth by facilitating the brand's participation in this year's Gasparilla Pirate Festival, a Tampa, Florida tradition on Saturday, January 29.
Grace O'Malley and Proclamation have won numerous awards and rankings since their worldwide launch last year. Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey has won Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Triple Gold medal at the MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, a Gold medal at the San Diego International Wine and Spirits Awards and the Bartender Spirits Awards, and a Gold medal at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey has also been highly acclaimed, including a Gold Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold Award at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards and MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, and a Silver Award at the Bartender Spirits Awards.
Grace O'Malley's Blended Irish Whiskey engages the senses and gives a smooth complexity, with one of the highest malt levels in the blended whiskey category at 46 percent. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is a triple-distilled blend created to memorialize the history of the people behind the 1916 Proclamation and the founding of the Irish Republic. The blend includes a touch of sherry-finished malt and is matured in bourbon casks, giving it a complex character and taste notes that reveal an abundance of fruit and creaminess. The Great Northern Distillery produces both Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey and Proclamation Irish Whiskey. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey is $36.99;Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is listed at $29.99 SRP.
About Republic National Distributing Company
RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits and CBD in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.
About Grace O'Malley Spirits
As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O'Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O'Malley's Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O'Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O'Malley's Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques drawing inspiration from the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O'Malley Spirits are widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Grace O'Malley Whiskey is now available at leading off-premise accounts in the U.S. including Simply Wine in New York City with information available on SevenFifty. To learn more of the story of Grace O'Malley – the Irish Pirate Queen from the west coast of Ireland and inspiration to rebel hearts around the world -- visit graceomalleywhiskey.com. You can also join the conversation at @graceomalleyspirits.
About Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey
Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey honors both the history and the people behind the birth of the Proclamation, the founding document which proclaimed the birth of the Irish Republic in 1916. It celebrates the pivotal role they both played at the turn of the 20th Century coupled with their enduring importance in the 21st. Matured in bourbon casks & blended with a touch of sherry-finished malt by the Proclamation Master Blender to give a rounded, toasted finish. The liquid is tripled distilled and aged in new American Oak, offering up a singularly smooth whiskey with a clean taste. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is distilled at The Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland and widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Proclamation is now available nationwide in retailers including reservebar.com, and shopproclamationwhiskey.com. Visit proclamationwhiskey.com for more information and join the conversation at @proclamationwhiskey.
