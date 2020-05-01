GRAFTON, Wis., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis Giraldo-Valencia has spent his entire career working with others in one way or another. After receiving a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, Luis went on to obtain an MBA in Risk Management and Insurance. In the years after, he spent many rewarding years working as a Business Manager, Insurance Underwriter, Claims Analyst, and Loss Prevention Consultant.
It came time for a change, and Luis wanted to continue working with others in his next role. He had the knowledge to run a business on his own from his former experiences but wasn't sure where to start. He realized one of the things he was inspired by most was his own children's progress after enrolling them in the Kumon Math and Reading Program. After much thought, research, and courage, Luis is now the owner and Instructor of Kumon of Grafton, where he is excited to continue his career of helping others. He hopes to spark the same love for learning he saw in his own kids after just a short time in the program.
"I believe that there is no greater honor than having a positive impact on the younger generation via education," said Giraldo-Valencia. "I saw the change in my own children firsthand and am excited to witness it over and over again in my Center."
Luis' business experience helped him understand that becoming a Kumon Franchisee was the perfect next opportunity for him. When he reached out for more information on the process, he was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I hope to create awareness of the importance of being a self-learner and achieving one's dreams," said Giraldo-Valencia. "I hope my Kumon Center is recognized as a place that is making a difference in our community's future."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.