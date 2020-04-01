ATLANTA, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, through its primary U.S. operating company, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, announced today the close of its previously announced acquisition of the Consumer Packaging Group Business from Greif, Inc.
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products are available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.