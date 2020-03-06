CHICAGO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots Cannabis will be launching Close The Gap, a campaign to raise awareness and establish the gold standard of inclusivity and equity. Women are underrepresented within the industry, both at the corporate and dispensary levels, and as patients and consumers. Grassroots is setting out to change this by addressing the Gender Wage Gap. Women are impacted by income inequity - on average a woman makes $0.79 to a man's $1.00 and at current rates the overall gender pay gap is estimated to close by 2224.
As a first step, on March 8th, in honor of International Women's Day, Grassroots will be offering select Wana products priced at $22.24 (original price: $30.00) to signify the year in which pay parity should be reached for all women. Wana Brands is one of only a handful of marijuana infused production companies that is Woman-Owned. With each purchase of Wana products, a special gift to include a deck of cards, Grassroots signature socks and stickers will be given away at participating dispensaries in Illinois until supplies last. For each purchase, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW), an organization dedicated to building a world in which all women and girls have the opportunity to thrive in safe, just and healthy communities. CFW invests in women and girls as catalysts, building strong communities for all.
"At Grassroots, we are dedicated to education and driving social change in the cannabis industry," says Lisa Hurwitz, CMO. "With Close The Gap, we have the unique opportunity to use our platform to help educate and raise awareness around income inequity for women from all walks of life, which impacts the cannabis industry, our patients and our consumers."
Through Close The Gap and future planned initiatives, Grassroots is committed to advancing and establishing social equity within cannabis. Grassroots welcomes people from all walks of life and inspires them to Live Deeply.
About Grassroots Cannabis:
Grassroots Cannabis is a cannabis company dedicated to serving, advancing and respecting the cannabis movement. Through its unique, vertically integrated business model, Grassroots grows, processes and sells trusted cannabis products that enhance life's moments for people from all backgrounds.
Grassroots Cannabis has built its portfolio at an unprecedented pace, with facilities in highly competitive markets, including Illinois, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ohio, Vermont, North Dakota, Arkansas and Connecticut. The company is pursuing acquisitions in additional markets. The executive management team is composed of a group of highly skilled business leaders united by a common belief: Cannabis inspires us to Live Deeply.
For more information, visit grassrootscannabis.com
About Chicago Foundation for Women:
Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW) invests in women and girls as catalysts, building strong communities for all. CFW funds organizations working to solve the biggest problems facing women and girls: economic insecurity, violence, and lack of access to health care and information. Last year, CFW invested $2.8 million in 117 organizations, leveraging the generosity of 2,700 donors, impacting 70,000 women and girls in our region. In addition to grantmaking, CFW invests in developing women leaders and advocates, and brings together diverse coalitions to collaborate, share resources and develop solutions.
Learn more at www.cfw.org
Wana Brands: Enhance Your Life:
Included in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list at #1536 and boasting a three-year growth rate of 269%, Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States, with more dollars sold than any other brand, according to BDS Analytics 2019 Brand Share Report. Wana leads the industry in quality, consistency and potency, providing a range of different options that enable customers to create the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms including edibles, vapes and extended release capsules, four different CBD/THC ratios as well as a variety of different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. Wana products are available in Colorado, California, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona and Oregon dispensaries, with Maryland, Oklahoma, Missouri and Florida (as regulations allow) among the states imminently coming online.