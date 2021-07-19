ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta-based wealth management firm Gratus Capital today announced it has signed a long-term lease to relocate its headquarters to Buckhead's Piedmont Center.
Gratus Capital will move to 3535 Piedmont Road from its current office on Riverwood Parkway, with plans to occupy the fifth floor in Tower 14 of Piedmont Center this fall.
Client expansion has also fueled 40 percent team growth over the past year. Gratus Capital has hired 12 new employees, including wealth advisors, client service managers, analysts, operations associates and human capital analysts to broaden its financial planning and investment advisory services to clients in the Atlanta region, Palm Beach, Florida, across the Southeast and into the Carolinas.
The firm now has 40 people, with additional growth expected ahead of the office move.
"The last year has been filled with adjustments for our clients and our community. The team at Gratus Capital has shown its resilience and increased service and support for both, and I'm ecstatic to be able to move forward with this new office in the heart of Buckhead to write the next chapter in our growth story," said Hank McLarty, Founder and CEO of Gratus Capital. "We've made big strides since 2005 and this new space will better support our continued team expansion and firm initiatives designed to serve the long-term needs of our clients."
Renovations on the new nearly 20,000-square-foot office began in June. This contemporary office will include an open-floor concept with 360-degree window views of Atlanta and collaborative pods with rising desks for employees.
The new headquarters will also include a podcast and video recording studio for the firm's Two Minutes with Todd Jones podcast and Market Matters webcast. Additionally, there will be a client-facing section with meeting room spaces and an in-house café.
Gratus Capital, which ended 2020 with a new brand look and logo designed to showcase its purpose of building lifelong relationships through customized financial solutions, continues to invest in resources to bolster its comprehensive financial planning, active portfolio management and client support services.
Last fall, the firm promoted Todd Jones to Chief Investment Officer to expand its leadership team. Todd oversees the investment committee and is charged with directing the firm's investment management strategy, policy and execution.
Now in its 16th year of operations, Gratus Capital continues to advance among the nation's leading independent wealth advisory firms. Last year, Forbes recognized the firm for the fifth consecutive year as one of its Top 250 Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for the third consecutive year.
"I am incredibly proud of the growth and innovation of this firm," said Neil Campbell, President of Gratus Capital. "We are making bigger strides each year to supporting the long-term financial goals of individuals, families, foundations and other institutions nationwide. We're actively looking to attract other industry professionals who share our vision and want to grow with us here in Buckhead."
