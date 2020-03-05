AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAV, the Austin-based company that is the industry leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories, is expanding into consumables. Those attending GRAV Hotbox day parties or Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion will be among the first to experience the GRAV Glass Joint.
These glass joints are filled with terpene rich, premium CBD hemp flower. Each strain exhibits trichome frosted flowers that present a plentiful diversity of desirable cannabinoids including CBDV, CBG, and CBC. Each seven pack comes in a custom pop-top tube that houses a mouthpiece and seven recyclable glass joints equaling ⅛ ounce of flower.
"As consumers, we are all looking for healthier and more sustainable products that are also convenient to our busy lifestyles. We think cannabis enthusiasts will appreciate the simplicity, quality, and mindfulness that comes together in the GRAV Glass Joint," said David Daily, GRAV CEO and founder. "As an alternative to pre-rolled joints, you'll be able to see exactly what you're smoking and trust the quality of the flower inside," Daily said.
GRAV Hotbox day parties will take place on March 19, 20, and 21 from 1pm - 7pm at The White Horse on 500 Comal. The parties will feature live music from Americana to R&B and are open to those 21 and above (RSVP required). Guests will enjoy free samples of GRAV Glass Joints pre-filled with CBD flower in Sativa (Sundancer), Hybrid (Zen Cowboy), and Indica (Moonwalker) varieties. Willie's Remedy will serve their hemp-oil infused coffee and tea, and their tinctures will be featured in Still Austin and Ranch Rider cocktails.
Bands will start at 2pm on the Willie's Remedy Stage and the event will include a raffle to benefit the Last Prisoner Project (LPP). LPP is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry.
Luck Reunion, the experience-based collective based in Willie Nelson's backyard of "Luck, TX" takes place on Thursday, March 19. GRAV glass accessories will be available in the Bail Bongs section of Willie's Joint.
The Future of Cannabis Consumption is an official SXSW panel that will take place on Saturday, March 21 at 2pm at the Hilton Downtown, Salon K, 500 E. 4th Street. Josh Rosen, CEO of 4Front Ventures will moderate a panel that includes Dave Daily, CEO of GRAV, Elizabeth Hogan, Co-Founder of Willie's Reserve, and Roger Volodarsky, CEO of Puffco. These industry veterans will discuss consumption trends, the impact of big companies and celebrity brands, what methods of consumption play in normalizing (or vilifying) cannabis, the role of legalization, public health, consumer education, and more.
About GRAV
Designed in Austin and hand-blown, GRAV is a leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories. Founded in 2004, GRAV products are sold in over 3800 stores across the world. This trusted brand is driven to elevate the hemp and cannabis experience by offering high-quality products and accessories to help you 'Find Your Higher Self.' More at https://grav.com/.
Media Contact:
Jodi Bart Holzband
jodi@classicbart.com
512-657-8297