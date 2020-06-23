COVINGTON, Ky., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a full-service state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory services, announced the addition of four leadership team members to scale and streamline their sales, technology, and laboratory initiatives. Jennifer Goff is joining as Vice President of Sales, Stephen Schuster as Director of Information Technology, Dr. Ryan Walker, PhD as Director of Laboratory Operations, and Dr. Leon Friesen, PhD as General Supervisor.
A core element of Gravity Diagnostic's growth plan is continuing to build out its capabilities to meet client and partner needs by providing comprehensive testing and laboratory solutions. Jennifer Goff brings with her over a decade of laboratory business development and account management experience that delivers exceptional client service and increased market share growth. A technology leader, innovator, and team motivator Stephen Schuster brings with him over with over 25 years of IT experience with a strong focus in healthcare innovation and business operations that is proven to take companies to the next level of sophistication.
Just three months ago as the country pivoted and innovated to meet the demand of COVID-19 testing, the Gravity Diagnostics laboratory team were prepared and quickly responded to the call. The company processed 200,000 COVID-19 samples over just 3 months. To assist in overseeing the current testing demand and responding to the future, the team has added two PhDs. Dr. Ryan Walker, PhD will be focused on laboratory processes to create efficiencies and scalability. Dr. Leon Friesen, PhD will be focused on compliance of laboratory processes to continue to operate the laboratory to the highest standards possible.
"Given our ambitious growth initiatives, I am very excited about the leadership and experience our new team members will bring to Gravity. Their abilities will allow us to innovate quickly, scale and achieve our ambitious growth initiatives while delivering best-in-class solutions for our patients, clients and partners," said Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics.
About Gravity Diagnostics
Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing including Infectious Disease (Upper Respiratory and Sexually Transmitted), Toxicology, and Pharmacogenomics. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Learn more by visiting our website at gravitydiagnostics.com.
Media Contact: media@gravitydiagnostics.com