DULLES, Va. and CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As economies begin to re-open post-COVID-19, data will be essential to understanding changed human movement patterns and business opportunities in the "new normal." Starting today, Gravy Analytics becomes the exclusive foot traffic data provider to the Nitrogen.ai data marketplace. Now, data scientists can use Nitrogen.ai to access Gravy's privacy-friendly Visitations data – detailing consumer visits to millions of commercial places of interest – and instantly correlate it with their own data sets, replacing a notoriously painstaking and manual process. The result is faster and more predictive insights about where people are going in the physical world and how that intersects with other economic and demographic data models.
Gravy Visitations data, the company's foundational data product, has provided 17,000 different features capturing visits to an array of brands and place categories, as well as visits per 10,000 people at the zip code geography level. It joins the myriad of data sets in the Nitrogen.ai marketplace, which includes public data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Labor, as well as other macroeconomic, consumer spending, home and gas prices, crime, weather data, and other commercial sources.
"Pre-pandemic data sets and assumptions won't fly in the post-COVID-19 world. Businesses are starting over, and they're going to need relevant data to understand where people are going post-pandemic, and how that maps to their operations, product development, supply chains and marketing," said Jeff White, founder and CEO of Gravy Analytics. "Nitrogen.ai's platform makes it easier for researchers to explore the relationship between people's movements and multitudinous other data features, fueling new use cases and possibilities."
Using the Nitrogen.ai platform, data scientists can identify and evaluate data sets of interest and, in minutes, run correlation analyses against their original data set. This expedites finding the ideal candidates for data modeling and purchasing only the data best-fit to their needs.
"Since 2017, we've worked to bring together the most robust set of data features available, with a toolset permitting friction-free access to valuable external features data," said Doug Grimsted CEO for Nitrogen.ai. "Gravy's data complements our existing feature inventory because Gravy Visitations data is uniquely suited to help data scientists better understand the relationship between foot traffic and their business issues due to its depth, breadth, and quality."
"COVID-19 has not only stalled business operations, but it has also profoundly changed consumer behavior," said Daniel Elman, research analyst at Nucleus Research. "Data is going to be key to understanding our new reality, but businesses don't have the luxury of time to kickstart their operations and our economy."
About Nitrogen.ai
Nitrogen.ai is creating the world's largest AI data science feature marketplace, a platform created for data scientists to allow them to discover and evaluate tens of thousands of external features across myriad datasets. Our platform meets the need for friction-free feature discovery and acquisition complete with search and analytic tools that quickly identify candidate features that may improve model accuracy and analytic outcomes. Selected features are automatically combined for purchase on a one time and/or ongoing subscription basis. Data Science teams/advanced analytic groups can gain access and more information by visiting www.Nitrogen.ai.
About Gravy Analytics
Gravy Analytics is the leading provider of real-world location intelligence for marketers. The company's patented AdmitOne™ engine verifies mobile consumer attendances at millions of places, points-of-interest, and local events, providing unprecedented insight into consumer activities and interests. Advertisers rely on Gravy Audiences to power precision-targeted mobile advertising campaigns. Brands trust Gravy Insights to provide unmatched customer and competitive intelligence. Gravy Analytics processes billions of location signals each day from its nationwide base of anonymous mobile devices for unparalleled reach and scale. For more information, visit www.gravyanalytics.com.