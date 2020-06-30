WINTER HAVEN, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG") announced today that their 3F Biofragrance, developed in strategic partnership with Chemia Corporation ("Chemia"), was successful at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
3F Biofragrance was designed to satisfy the goals and principles of Project Bioshield and the Open Air Defense Initiative. Project Bioshield is an effort led by the U.S. Government Biological Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate the development of research, development, purchase, and availability of effective medical countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) agents. The Open Air Defense Initiative is a strategy to protect people in highly congested areas such as sporting events, train stations, trains, airports, aircraft, ports of entry, schools, office buildings, hospitals, assisted living facilities, and other enclosed areas where we have come to see social distancing requirements such as supermarkets and grocery stores.
GRDG surveyed all orchid species globally, particularly in jungles around the world. Orchids are the most extensive class of flowering plants and the earliest known fossil record of an orchid is 80 million years old, suggesting that the plant family co-existed with dinosaurs. Orchids contain unique chemical compounds that can block viral and bacterial infectivity in humans. The team closely examined 235 orchids from diverse areas including North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Indo-Australian tropics and subtropics. When we analyzed our findings, we worked backwards with Chemia to duplicate the active ingredients from the orchids to be developed into beautiful and functional fragrances using green technology.
Isolates in 3F Biofragrance were able to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 15 seconds at concentrations as low as 1/5000. This research was conducted in an independent university Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) high containment facility. BSL-3 facilities are advanced research laboratories that conform to strict federal regulations for testing and working with dangerous microbes that can cause serious or lethal disease through respiratory transmission. All BSL-3 laboratory personnel require specialized training to ensure safe handling the pathogens to minimize risk of release from the containment systems. Additional BSL-3 and BSL-2 research at independent laboratories ImQuest BioSciences and ATCC showed that 3F BioFragrance is also effective against MRSA, E. coli, and Tuberculosis, microbes that cause runaway pathogenic diseases in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.
3F Biofragrance is designed to be added to numerous cosmetics and consumer products such as perfumes, shampoos, lotions, laundry detergents, creams, and dryer sheets for an added spectrum of protective capabilities from the antimicrobial activity of the fragrance components. 3F Biofragrance is also suited for integration into sprayers, fumigators, ventilation systems, and surface disinfectants.
Thomas A. Meyer, Vice-President of Innovation and Sustainability for Chemia said, "We are proud to work with GRDG to develop the 3F Biofragrance technology. These functional fragrances have appealing scents and will more importantly keep people safer."
GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor is Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the former United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. Dr. Moore said, "3F Biofragrance is an important defense in the battle against global pandemics and can potentially save many lives."
GRDG's Chief Strategy Advisor is Lieutenant Colonel William H. Lyerly Jr., a retired U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer, as well as a retired Career Senior Executive / Scientific Professional (ST), with decorated civilian service as a senior official within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Executive Office of the President (White House). Lieutenant Colonel Lyerly said, "3F Biofragrance is adaptable for use in many environments in which protection is greatly needed."
Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of GRDG said, "3F is a prime example of the emergence of new smart bio-technologies as a result of the COVID pandemic. These new technologies that exploit complex biochemical interactions are based on evolutionary proven tactics. Utilization of these extraordinary biosystems to fight pathogenic threats are now being realized as the path forward for development of key lifesaving technologies."
The team is engaging with large global corporations to license and integrate the technology into many products worldwide. Chemia's robust manufacturing capabilities allow rapid scale-up for global distribution.
About Chemia Corporation
Chemia Corporation provides high quality, cost effective fragrances to the manufacturers of personal care, household, and industrial & institutional products. Thomas A. Meyer is the Vice-President of Innovation and Sustainability.
For further information, please visit http://chemiacorp.com
About GRDG Sciences, LLC.
GRDG Sciences, LLC is an advanced research team formed in Florida by drug discovery research scientist, Daryl Thompson.
For more information, please visit: http://www.globalrdg.com.
Contact:
Christina Glendening
863-307-0066
242658@email4pr.com