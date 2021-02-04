VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Bear Royalties Corp. ("GBRC" or the "Company") today announced changes to the composition of the Company's senior management team. The board of directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of John Robins as President and Calum Morrison as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. John Robins remains in his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and effective as of February 2, 2021, Calum Morrison has been appointed President, Zeenat Lokhandwala has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Jeffrey Dare has been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company.

