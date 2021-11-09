DALLAS, FT. WORTH, SAN ANTONIO, AUSTIN, and HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Hearts Academies has announced that Brendan Miniter has been named the Superintendent of Great Hearts Texas, beginning December 1.
"I am deeply honored by this opportunity to serve the scholars, families, and staff of Great Hearts Texas as the next Superintendent," said Miniter. "As someone who was not afforded as many educational opportunities as I needed growing up, I appreciate all the more the immense value of a classical education and wish to draw upon my background to preserve what has been built and strengthen us for the road ahead."
Miniter most recently was the Editorial Page Editor and General Manager of the Dallas Morning News' ePaper. He began his career at The Wall Street Journal serving as Assistant Editor of the editorial page. After a decade at The Wall Street Journal, he moved to Texas in 2011 to join the George W. Bush Presidential center as Senior Editorial Director and then Director of Historical Scholarship. There he led the team that created the Presidential Museum.
In addition to his history degree from George Mason University, Miniter holds an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He has served as a member of both the Dallas Holocaust Museum Board of Directors and the Willis M. Tate Distinguished Lecture Series Board of Directors.
"Mr. Miniter is an exceptional strategist, a deep listener and collaborator, and a gifted communicator whose leadership style aligns beautifully with our distinct culture," said Shannon Sedgwick Davis, Chairwoman of the Governing Board of Directors for Great Hearts Texas. "He is uniquely equipped to lead during this critical period of growth where it is vital to strengthen our established campuses and preserve our commitment to classical education while expanding our impact across Texas."
Great Hearts Texas currently has eight schools across the state serving over 7,500 students, with two new campuses set to launch next fall in North Texas (Great Hearts Prairie View) and San Antonio (Great Heart Invictus) along with a planned expansion of its existing campus in Irving, TX. Great Hearts Texas schools have no entry or testing requirements to enroll. They accept any student who applies as long as a seat is available.
About Great Hearts
Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 22,000 students at 37 tuition-free public charter schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz. and Texas, with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at http://www.greatheartsamerica.org.
Media Contact
Liz Renninger, Evolve PR and Marketing, +1 4808624765, Liz@evolveprandmarketing.com
SOURCE Great Hearts Academies