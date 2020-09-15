One of Michigan’s leading business financial institutions, Great Lakes Business Credit, has been purchased by an undisclosed Michigan investor, naming Rhett B. Rowe as the company’s chief executive officer. Rowe, a highly respected leader with more than 30 years in finance, will focus on working with current clients while expanding the company’s portfolio across Michigan and the balance of the U.S., East of the Mississippi. (PRNewsfoto/Great Lakes Business Credit)