VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 9, 2021, via virtual webcast.
A total of 119,910,686 common shares of the 355,399,779 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 33.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
David Garofalo
35,961,242
30,715,292
53.93%
46.07%
Trudy M. Curran
64,370,506
2,306,029
96.54%
3.46%
Joseph Gallucci
64,344,861
2,331,673
96.50%
3.50%
Alan Hair
64,646,566
2,029,968
96.96%
3.04%
Robert Henderson
64,678,075
1,998,459
97.00%
3.00%
John Jennings
64,305,757
2,370,777
96.44%
3.56%
Elise Rees
64,274,383
2,402,151
96.40%
3.60%
Kevin J. Ross
64,235,221
2,441,313
96.34%
3.66%
Dana Williams
64,249,294
2,427,240
96.36%
3.64%
In addition, shareholders voted 94.64% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and 95.20% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors.
ABOUT GREAT PANTHER
Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.
