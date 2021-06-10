TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 9, 2021, via virtual webcast.

A total of 119,910,686 common shares of the 355,399,779 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 33.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:



NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

David Garofalo

35,961,242

30,715,292

53.93%

46.07%

Trudy M. Curran

64,370,506

2,306,029

96.54%

3.46%

Joseph Gallucci

64,344,861

2,331,673

96.50%

3.50%

Alan Hair

64,646,566

2,029,968

96.96%

3.04%

Robert Henderson

64,678,075

1,998,459

97.00%

3.00%

John Jennings

64,305,757

2,370,777

96.44%

3.56%

Elise Rees

64,274,383

2,402,151

96.40%

3.60%

Kevin J. Ross

64,235,221

2,441,313

96.34%

3.66%

Dana Williams

64,249,294

2,427,240

96.36%

3.64%

In addition, shareholders voted 94.64% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and 95.20% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-2021-agm-results-301309988.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.