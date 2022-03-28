Pace PR to Support GNO, Inc. By Overseeing National Media Relations Efforts Aimed at Generating Awareness for New Orleans' Growing Startup Ecosystem and Thriving Business Economy
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City-based, female-led national media relations agency, Pace Public Relations, has been tapped to lead the media efforts for Greater New Orleans, Inc., the regional economic development non-profit organization serving the 10-parish region of Southeast Louisiana.
Starting immediately, Pace PR will be executing a strategic media relations plan for GNO, Inc. to bolster the region's profile as one of the fastest growing tech and startup hubs, a thriving business economy, and a great place to live and raise a family. This falls at a key time for New Orleans, when the culturally rich city takes the national spotlight from Mardi Gras through New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
On a mission to create and maintain jobs, GNO, Inc. is at the heart of attracting, retaining and developing businesses in New Orleans as well as creating, promoting and advocating for programs that improve business conditions and career opportunities within the region. The non-profit works with dozens of organizations within the local business community, partnering with regional stakeholders, local, state and federal governments, as well as accelerators like Idea Village, on efforts to maximize job and wealth creation, and business attraction and retention.
"I am thrilled to join and support the mission of GNO Inc., helping to grow awareness of New Orleans and the flourishing technological, environmental, and business industries the city boasts," says Annie Pace Scranton, President and Founder of Pace Public Relations. "Having seen firsthand the history, culture, and innovation that permeates New Orleans, we at Pace could not be more excited to leverage our strengths as an agency – strong media relationships, story ideation, and ability to insert clients into breaking + ongoing news stories – and begin to show just how remarkable New Orleans truly is."
GNO, Inc. has worked with over 100 companies to attract or expand local operations into the region, championed more than $2.4B in exits over the last year, supported new tax reform breakthroughs, developed strategic partnerships with large corporations, universities, health care systems and philanthropic foundations, to foster a strong workforce development programming while elevating the quality of life and appeal of this culturally rich market.
"New Orleans' culture, hospitality, music, and arts are well-known by the nation. We're eager to be working with Pace PR to share why the region is not only a place to visit, but also a place to invest and grow a company, or a family," said Michael Hecht, President & CEO of GNO, Inc. "Pace is well-equipped to bring our vision for Greater New Orleans to national level – with a proven track record of press success, and a team with a vast array of media experience, we're confident Pace will bring southeast Louisiana into the conversation as a flourishing economic and cultural region."
GNO, Inc. is leading efforts to diversify the regional economy, with a focus on developing and growing industries that support offshore wind, space exploration, neuroscience, food manufacturing and music. The organization's initiatives include the creation of workforce training programs, attracting new companies into the market, establishing research centers and advocating for funding to accelerate the growth of these sectors.
ABOUT PACE PUBLIC RELATIONS: Pace Public Relations is a full-service media relations and communications agency that strategically customizes and tailors each client's publicity plan and PR campaign to meet their specific goals while maximizing media exposure. Pace is the direct conduit for clients to the press they want and need to attract, specializing in television, radio, print, and digital placements. This expertise allows the agency to provide the media with out-of-the-box segment ideas and story pitches across multiple fields for a diverse client list.
ABOUT GREATER NEW ORLEANS, INC.: Greater New Orleans, Inc. is a regional economic development alliance serving the 10-parish region of Southeast Louisiana. Our mission is to create a thriving economy, and excellent quality of life, for everyone. GNO, Inc. will accomplish this by pursuing an aggressive agenda of business development: marketing the region and relocating companies to the region; and product development: improving regional business conditions -- through policy, workforce, research, and communications initiatives.
Media Contact
Rose Levy, Pace Public Relations, +1 202-262-1635, rose@pacepublicrelations.com
Rose Levy, Pace Public Relations, 2022621635, rose@pacepublicrelations.com
SOURCE Pace Public Relations