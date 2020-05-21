WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) has announced a new partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to exclusively represent its Green Hat Gin brand in Maryland and Washington, D.C. The announcement follows MGP's acquisition of DC-based New Columbia Distillers LLC in March 2020. Green Hat Gin is the latest addition to MGP's portfolio of award-winning brands, and is its only proprietary gin brand.
"We are proud to partner with RNDC to continue to build awareness and scale Green Hat Gin in Maryland and Washington, D.C.," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "We look forward to working with the expert teams at RNDC to realize the full potential of Green Hat Gin."
Green Hat Gin operates its distillery, as well as its retail tasting room, bar and gin garden, in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in Washington, D.C. after Prohibition. Named for local bootlegger, George Cassiday, who was known for his signature green fedora, Green Hat delivers a premium gin crafted with a unique blend of botanicals.
MGP's other proprietary spirits brands include: TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, and Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey. All brands are wholly-owned by MGP Ingredients, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Washington, D.C.
For more information, including management team interviews and product photography, please contact: Amanda Davis, amanda@gregoryvine.com or Helen Gregory, helen@gregoryvine.com.
About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.
About Green Hat Gin
Green Hat Gin (1832 Fenwick St. NE) was founded in 2011 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in D.C. after Prohibition, and offers on-site production as well as a tasting room, bar and gin garden. Green Hat Gin is named for local bootlegger, George Cassiday, who was known for his signature green fedora. During Prohibition, Cassiday operated an illicit distribution center out of the House and Senate Office Buildings, where he supplied bootleg spirits to senators, congressmen and their staffs. He became an outspoken critic of Prohibition until its repeal. Connect with us: Greenhatgin.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@GreenHatGin). New Columbia Distillers, Washington, DC. 41.7% ALC/VOL. There's A Story in Every Sip, so Enjoy Responsibly.