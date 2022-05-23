Josh Willey Named Chief Operating Officer of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions. In his new role, Willey will oversee all lawn and pest operations, facilities, human resources, and sales.
WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Jesson, President and CEO, of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, names Josh Willey Chief Operating Officer.
In his new role, Willey will oversee all lawn and pest operations, facilities, human resources, and sales – while owning the company's profit and loss. He will also continue to shape and manage the company's leadership development program which he started in 2019. Willey brings his natural people skills and high aptitude into his new COO roll, which will help achieve the company's aggressive growth goals.
President and CEO Matt Jesson announced the promotion during the mid-year managers meeting. "I am so proud and thankful for all of Josh's accomplishments over the last five years. I am looking forward to where his outstanding leadership will bring us over the next five years and beyond!"
Josh started at Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions in June of 2017 as Director of Business Development. He was promoted to Sr. VP of Operations after only 5 months with the company. Since Josh has joined Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions the company has more than doubled in size from just under $13M to over $30M in revenue. Under Josh's leadership the company's growth has accelerated with YoY growth rates exceeding 20% the last three years.
Josh recently completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. During his time in the program, Willey competed in the GMP's strategy finals and was selected as one of three winners out of over 110 fellow HBS students.
Josh brings over 20 years' experience in the green industry, starting as a technician before moving into sales, and then management. Josh currently lives in Malvern with his wife Tracey and five kids.
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and CEO of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 250 team members and over 150 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company was named to the Philadelphia 100 list of fastest growing private companies in the region in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021.In the latest industry revenue rankings Green Lawn Fertilizing was listed as the 90th largest lawn and landscape company in the US and Green Pest Solutions was listed as the 34th largest pest control company in the US.
