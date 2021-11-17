LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Mountain Water & Sanitation District has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Green Mountain Water & Sanitation District invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with over 300 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Green Mountain Water & Sanitation District ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
Green Mountain Water & Sanitation District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 300 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Green Mountain Water & Sanitation District:
Green Mountain Water and Sanitation District (GMWSD or District) is a quasi-municipal corporation and political subdivision, located wholly within the City of Lakewood. The District provides water distribution and sewer collection services approximately 11,000 residential and commercial connections.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
