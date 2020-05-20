FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor, Green Point Research (GPR), is thrilled to announce that Robin P. Pate will be joining the executive leadership team as the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
As the CMO, Pate is responsible for the overarching strategic marketing vision for the thriving vertically integrated biotechnology company as it further expands its national and international reach. She will aid in the development of new distribution channels and drive revenue-generating opportunities, including brand development and partnerships, to support the company's new wellness product lines. The hemp industry is rapidly evolving, and Pate's leadership experience in both the public and private sectors will help successfully navigate the ever-changing marketing regulations, resulting in a competitive advantage for GPR.
"Robin's marketing expertise coupled with her unique combination of public and private sector experience, deep understanding of partnership development, and proven capacity to develop meaningful relationships that drive business growth are an asset to the company," said David Hasenauer, CEO of Green Point Research. "Throughout her career, Robin has demonstrated an ability to successfully execute innovative, impactful marketing campaigns that drive customer engagement and sales. She's a natural fit to join our team and we are pleased to have her lead marketing as we continue to create environmentally advantageous agricultural solutions that positively impact people, the planet, and economic prosperity."
Pate most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), a major public-private partnership funded in part by the Department of Energy, where she led communications, media engagement, government relations, and other corporate functional areas. Through her executive leadership positions with IACMI and many globally recognized media brands, including HGTV, CNN, and TBS, she has earned a reputation as an innovative and impactful marketer and business strategist. Her expertise in the development of brand strategies and leadership in corporate social responsibility comes at an optimal time as the company focuses on operational excellence, strategic growth and scale this year.
"What drew me to Green Point Research was its commitment to cultivating a better future through socially responsible and sustainable environmental practices," adds Robin P. Pate, newly hired Chief Marketing Officer for Green Point Research. "I believe with the prioritization of circular economy approaches coupled with the innovative seed genetics and cultivars coming from our research; the possibilities are endless to pave the way in the fast-booming hemp industry. I look forward to helping David and the team continue to advance the company and working with my new colleagues as we define the future of agriculture."
Pate holds a Master of Arts in Marketing from the University of Alabama (UA), a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Carolina University (WCU), and a Graduate Certificate in Strategic Management from Harvard.
Pate currently resides in Tennessee and will split her time between her hometown and the company's headquarters in South Florida. She is passionate about the community and actively supports several organizations, including Visit Knoxville as a Board of Director, WCU Foundation as a Board of Director, and several other civic and philanthropic nonprofits.
GPR is experiencing rapid growth and has been adding to its already robust executive team. Pate will join recent hires, including Matthew Turner, GPR's new Chief Science Officer, and William Wadlington, Ph.D., the new Director of Plant Science.
About Green Point Research
Green Point Research (GPR) is a vertically integrated phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor founded in 2016. GPR controls its supply chain from seed to processing bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale. Satividol, a cannabidiol (CBD) softgel, is among the products the company produces. Contact Green Point Research at 954-500-HEMP to learn more about the Green Point Method and how to purchase seeds, seed starts, and clones. For more information, please visit www.greenpointresearch.com.
Media Contact:
Lais Pontes
(954) 960-6083
240195@email4pr.com