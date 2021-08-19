DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp compliance testing laboratory, announced today the addition of Richie Gray as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gray has over 15 years of finance experience in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and serving as a CFO. Mr. Gray received his bachelor's degree and MBA from Tulane University.
Paul Crage, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely excited to welcome Richie to the GSL family. Richie's experience and knowledge will bring immediate value to the company as we start our expansion."
Green Scientific Labs continues its nationwide strategy with the opening of a full-service laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, slated for early Q4, along with leases signed and buildouts currently underway in New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois. Shortly thereafter as part of its Midwest and Northeast rollout, locations are planned for Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.
"I am pleased to welcome Richie to our leadership team," said Mike Richmond, GSL Chairman and Co-Founder. "His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations and driving operational change will make an immediate impact as we manage through a rapid nationwide expansion and continue to position Green Scientific Labs for the future."
About Green Scientific Labs
Green Scientific Labs is a leading hemp and marijuana testing laboratory based in Davie, Florida. GSL tests cannabis and cannabis-derived products to ensure product quality and consumer safety. Founded in 2018, GSL is ISO 17025:2017 certified and holds a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL) license from the Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Green Scientific Labs offers full-service cannabis testing out of our 15,000 SF state of the art facility to nationwide hemp clients and Florida licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC). GSL currently tests for cannabinoid content (potency), terpene content, water activity, moisture content and pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, filth and foreign material, and microbiological contaminants. Utilizing our vast experience in complex testing, we have developed proprietary testing methodologies which have created enhanced detection ability, improved accuracy, and fast turnaround. For more information, visit http://www.greenscientificlabs.com or contact info@greenscientificlabs.com.
