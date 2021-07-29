DAVIE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today the promotion of Kristofer Marsh, Ph.D. from Director of Integrated Sciences to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) as part of its nationwide rollout.
Paul Crage, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very excited about having Dr. Marsh step into the role of Chief Scientific Officer. His extensive chemistry background and leadership experience at some of the largest cannabis labs in the country will advance GSL's test method development and decrease turnaround time, while continuing to strengthen our partnerships and strategic alliances with some of the largest operators in the industry."
Green Scientific Labs continues its nationwide rollout with the opening of a full-service laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona with future locations soon to follow in the mid-west and north-east regions of the country.
"Our competition has been focused on acquiring labs in various states however we wanted to avoid the pitfalls of this strategy. Green Scientific Labs is taking a more organic approach to our rollout plans. We felt consistency was key when it came to instrumentation, methods, training, and technology. Dr. Marsh is the right leader to execute this strategy, "stated Michael Richmond, Co-Founder and Chairman.
About Green Scientific Labs:
Green Scientific Labs is a leading hemp and marijuana testing laboratory based in Davie, Florida. GSL tests cannabis and cannabis derived products to ensure product quality and consumer safety. Founded in 2018, GSL is ISO 17025:2017 certified and holds a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL) license from the Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
Green Scientific Labs offers full-service cannabis testing out of our 15,000 SF state of the art facility to nationwide hemp clients and to Florida licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC).
GSL currently tests for cannabinoid content (potency), terpene content, water activity, moisture content, and pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, filth and foreign material, and microbiological contaminants. Utilizing our vast experience in complex testing, we have developed proprietary testing methodologies which has created enhanced detection ability, improved accuracy, and fast turnaround.
