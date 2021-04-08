NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... Low afternoon relative humidity values and dry fuels will create an elevated risk for the spread of wildfires across portions of southeastern Pennsylvania this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values in are forecast to be between 30 and 35 percent. southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.