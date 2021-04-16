MIAMI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic expansion of its Trial Practice and Litigation Practice with the addition of Joe Mamounas as a shareholder in its Miami office. Mamounas' practice is focused on domestic and international arbitration, corporate fraud and compliance, and complex business disputes. He joins Greenberg Traurig from the Miami office of another international law firm.
Mamounas represents clients across most major industries, including private equity, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, and infrastructure. He has distinguished himself particularly in handling business-to-business disputes, often as a plaintiff or claimant seeking to recover for breaches of representations and warranties or other corporate misrepresentations.
"Joe is a preeminent trial lawyer with a proven track record of delivering big wins for his clients," said Michael N. Kreitzer, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Miami Litigation Practice. "His depth of experience in the highly specialized field of international disputes and arbitration cases, especially in Latin America, will add even more fire power to the firm's international team representing clients in commercial disputes emanating from their business dealings in the Americas, and his experience in post-M&A matters is a natural complement to the firm's award-winning corporate practice."
Often representing clients in international and domestic disputes, Mamounas has successfully handled matters with hundreds of millions of dollars in controversy before state and federal courts nationwide, the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), and Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS). Given his international background and multiple language capabilities, his experience also includes handling internal investigations and compliance matters involving asset forfeiture, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), import/export, and other criminal laws and regulations, including mission-critical circumstances parallel to threatened or pending civil litigation.
"We are excited to have Joe join us, not only because he is an excellent litigator and a trusted advisor to his U.S., European, and Latin American clients, but also because of his commitment to our culture of collaboration," said Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we continue to attract leading lawyers, like Shareholders Daniella Silberstein, Enjoliqué Aytch Lett, Alexandra Bach Lagos, and now Joe, because of our reputation for providing superior client service in an environment that champions teamwork, camaraderie, and inclusion."
Routinely handling high stakes matters and bet-the-company cases, Mamounas recently represented a multibillion-dollar financial services firm as the plaintiff against a global software provider over a failed implementation, yielding a substantial settlement for his client just minutes before the federal jury trial was set to start. In a four-day expedited arbitration hearing on behalf of a leading private equity fund, he recovered nearly 50 percent of a portfolio company's purchase price for one lost customer in a breached representations and warranties dispute. After a seven-day jury trial, he emerged with a victory for the U.S. subsidiary of a Spanish global conglomerate in a breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy matter when the jury returned a verdict of full liability.
"As a firm, Greenberg Traurig has a culture steeped in entrepreneurship, excellence, and collaboration. These factors were crucial in my decision to join the firm," Mamounas said. "I look forward to leveraging these dynamics in helping to continue to build a top-flight trial practice within the firm's already-preeminent Miami litigation team. The combination of culture and the firm's global reach, including its renowned Latin American practice, creates an unbeatable platform to support my clients' businesses throughout the United States and globally."
Mamounas has often been recognized for his professional work, including listings in the Best Lawyers in America guide: International Arbitration – Commercial; and in the Florida Super Lawyers Magazine. He previously received the Daily Business Review's Professional Excellence Rising Star Award and was listed in Florida Super Lawyers Magazine as a Rising Star.
Strongly committed to the legal community at all levels, Mamounas serves as co-chair of the International Mediation Committee of the American Bar Association's Section of International Law; is an alumni board member of the University of Miami Law Review; and participates as a member of the Miami International Arbitration Society. He also serves as an advisory board member of the Miami chapter of the Posse Foundation, a national non-profit organization which identifies, recruits, and trains students with extraordinary leadership potential for university scholarships.
Mamounas received his J.D. cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law and an A.B. summa cum laude from Cornell University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
