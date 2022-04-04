Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Connor Q. Lynch to its Delaware office as an associate in the firm's Corporate Practice.
Lynch focuses his practice on matters involving Delaware limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and general partnerships. He advises on transactional matters, and renders legal opinions in connection with investment funds, structured finance transactions, mergers, and other transactions. Lynch handles matters involving Delaware alternative entities with respect to formation, operation, governance, dissolution, and enforceability matters.
Lynch joins Greenberg Traurig from Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
Lynch earned his J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Miami University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
