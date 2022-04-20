Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Tonya M. Esposito as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C. office. She joins from Seyfarth Shaw, where she was co-chair of the Consumer Financial Services Litigation group. Esposito represents clients in high-stakes litigation and those subject to regulatory risk regarding their consumer-facing products and services, particularly in the financial services industry.
WASHINGTON, D.C. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Tonya M. Esposito as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C. office. She joins from Seyfarth Shaw, where she was co-chair of the Consumer Financial Services Litigation group.
Esposito represents clients in high-stakes litigation and those subject to regulatory risk regarding their consumer-facing products and services, particularly in the financial services industry.
Her consumer financial services practice is wide-ranging, including representing clients in litigation involving claims brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), state deceptive acts and practices laws (UDAAP), and many types of internal and government investigations.
Esposito also represents clients in a broad range of industries in antitrust investigations and litigation, including financial services, food, supplements, personal care, cosmetics, health care, air passenger and air cargo, higher education, automotive parts, rubber chemicals, and more. Her consumer practice includes counseling clients in investigations, substantiation proceedings, and litigation brought by the Federal Trade Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, state attorneys general, and private litigants.
"We are excited to have a dynamic and entrepreneurial lawyer like Tonya join us in Washington, D.C., continuing our strategic growth over the last year," Washington, D.C. Office Chairman Ernest LaMont Greer and Administrative Shareholder Pamela J. Marple said in a joint statement. "Her track record of leadership and ability to navigate many of the financial services, antitrust, and general consumer issues so many of our clients face will make her a great fit for our culture of collegiality and collaboration here in Washington."
Esposito joins a robust Financial Services Litigation Practice in Washington, D.C., which in 2021 also added Financial Regulatory and Compliance attorney Benjamin M. Saul.
"Tonya is an experienced litigator with a history of winning for clients in high-stakes and complex matters," said Paul J. Ferak, co-chair of the firm's Financial Services Litigation Practice. "With Tonya on board, Greenberg Traurig's financial services clients now have an even stronger bench to help them manage litigation when it arises and create robust plans to mitigate its risk altogether."
"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig – a preeminent firm whose relationships overlap with many of my existing clients," Esposito said. "This will enable me to continue to grow my practice while deepening our shared relationships to provide the highest level of client service."
The addition of Esposito continues a period of rapid growth for Greenberg Traurig in Washington, D.C. More than 40 attorneys have joined the firm since 2021 in numerous practice areas including Corporate, Government Contracts, Health Care & FDA, Intellectual Property & Technology, International Trade, and Real Estate.
Esposito earned her J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law and holds a B.A. from Trinity College.
About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Services Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Financial Services Litigation Practice has wide-ranging experience assisting national clients and local businesses in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. From handling individual claims to managing nationwide class actions, the national team of experienced litigators regularly advises and defends banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, credit card companies, debt collectors, payday lenders, consumer finance companies and other financial institutions in a variety of disputes in state and federal courts and in arbitration, as well as before governmental agencies.
About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. Office: More than 100 attorneys strong, Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. (GTDC) office is home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and government affairs professionals who help clients prepare for risk, respond to adversity, and influence the future. Our clients, who come from nearly every business sector and industry, trust GTDC to offer a wide range of legal services and to handle their most sensitive matters thoroughly, efficiently, and collaboratively. In our office we have former members of Congress and senior Congressional staff, former trial and regulatory attorneys from a spectrum of government agencies, and attorneys with decades of experience handling complex litigation, transactions, and regulatory matters. Our clients benefit from our deep collective knowledge of how government, business, and the law intersect. The office is further strengthened by its vast global presence, an active Pro Bono practice, a diverse roster of professionals, and a commitment to the D.C. community.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
LOURDES BREZO SCHOLL, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, pressreleases@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP