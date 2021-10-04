WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Nate Emeritz to its Delaware office as a shareholder in the firm's Corporate Practice.
Emeritz provides clients with Delaware corporate law advice relating to fiduciary duties and statutory requirements. He guides clients through each stage of a company's life cycle, including formation and conversion from other entity types, corporate governance and internal investigations, stock issuances and preferred stock investments, mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, dividends, stock repurchases, and tender offers, dissolution, liquidation, and winding up, and other statutory matters. Emeritz regularly represents private and public companies and their boards of directors, special committees, and investors. He also provides Delaware corporate advice in the context of litigation regarding such matters.
"Greenberg Traurig continues to strategically grow in Delaware with the addition of great lawyers, like Nate, who have a deep knowledge of Delaware corporate law and a passionate commitment to client service," said Diane N. Ibrahim, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Delaware office. "Nate adds depth to our corporate team and will make an immediate impact. We are excited to welcome him to Greenberg Traurig."
Prior to joining the firm, Emeritz worked in the Delaware office of the law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.
Emeritz earned a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, a M.S.T. from Pace University Graduate School of Education, and a B.A. from New York University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who solve real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP