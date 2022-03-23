LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Kathleen L. "Katie" Fellows as of counsel in the Las Vegas office as the firm continues to expand its Corporate and Real Estate practices.
Fellows most recently served as vice president and general counsel for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, formerly known as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. While at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Fellows was responsible for all of the hotel's legal issues, including executive compensation and employment compliance, zoning and real estate operations, corporate governance matters, licensing and vendor agreements, and contract management. When the hotel's ownership changed, Fellows led the legal aspects of the rebranding effort, including construction agreements, multiple restaurant licensing deals, brand management, and intellectual property issues, as well as several new franchising, branding, and service agreements.
"In Nevada, gaming and hospitality are huge industries, and Katie has first-hand insight into how these businesses operate and their legal needs," said Michael J. Bonner, managing shareholder of the Las Vegas office. "As tourism continues to rebound with a return of international travellers, we're anticipating our clients needing increased assistance with licensing needs and hospitality issues."
"Katie brings a wide range of experience to our firm and we look forward to her contributions to the work we regularly handle for our corporate and real estate clients," said Jim Mace, managing shareholder of the Las Vegas office. "In addition, Katie has handled legal issues related to hotel and entertainment properties throughout the western United States, which will be an asset for our hospitality clients."
Outside of the hospitality industry, Fellows has worked on real estate transactions involving car dealerships, including sale and lease-back structures, and has represented an investment firm on transactions across the country.
"I was drawn to the collaborative culture at Greenberg Traurig," Fellows said. "With a firm of this size and scope, I'm excited about the breadth of opportunities available to work with a wide range of clients and a team of highly-experienced attorneys."
Fellows received a J.D., magna cum laude, from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada Las Vegas; she received a B.A. from Yale University.
