LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Intellectual Property & Technology and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practices with the addition of David Gay as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. Gay has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences arena, frequently counseling clients facing sophisticated issues arising from the merger of different and complex technologies.
Gay is the latest of ten attorneys and patent agents with Ph.D. degrees to join Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice since December 2020, underscoring the firm's commitment to growing key practice areas in response to client needs.
"As the world continues to face the global pandemic, there is an expanded imperative to develop, incentivize, and protect IP-driven innovation. David's focus on the integration of business objectives and competitive technologies aligns well with Greenberg Traurig's emphasis on providing legal solutions that mesh with clients' business goals, and not in a vacuum. This is particularly important in the tech and biotech industries where it often takes both an understanding of the technology itself as well as the sectors in which clients operate," noted Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property Practice Co-Chairs Ian C. Ballon, Dr. Viola Bensinger, Scott J. Bornstein, and Mark R. Galis, in a joint statement.
Gay, who was previously a partner at Jones Day, advises biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on the strategic design, acquisition, and management of intellectual property rights, and validity and infringement analyses. He also evaluates patent portfolios and conducts due diligence investigations in the context of financing transactions and mergers and acquisitions.
"The firm's California offices are very attuned to the needs of clients in the technology and biotech areas. Having David join us in Los Angeles further indicates our commitment to the strategic growth of this office and our offering in the IP/Tech and Life Sciences areas," noted Gregory A. Fishman and Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Los Angeles office. Greenberg Traurig also has California offices in Orange County, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Sacramento.
"Greenberg Traurig's strategic expansion in the areas of IP and Life Sciences was an important factor in my move," Gay said. "Additionally, the firm's dedication to collaboration, together with its global platform, will benefit my clients. My clients operate in cutting-edge technologies and require seamless legal advice in many areas that include IP, corporate, tax and healthcare. Greenberg Traurig is exceptionally situated to provide these sophisticated legal services not just in the United States, but globally, and I look forward to further expanding my practice here."
Gay advises clients on legal matters related to innovative technologies including metabolic engineering; protein and small molecule therapeutics involving humanized and fully human antibodies; immunomodulatory agents; cell therapy, including stem and iPSC therapy; gene therapy; pharmaceutical formulations; genomics; proteomics; bioinformatics; nanotechnology; biosensors; and diagnostics. His legal experience spans the fields of biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology.
Gay holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego; a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and a B.A. from the University of Maryland. Gay co-chaired the Special Committee on Biosciences and Chemical Practice for the American Bar Association Section on Intellectual Property Law for two years. Previously, he served as co-chair of the IP section's Licensing Committee and as chair of the Patent Licensing Subcommittee.
Earlier in March, Greenberg Traurig also welcomed Stephen G. Anderson, Ph.D., as a Registered Patent Attorney in the firm's Orlando office.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
