LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Corporate Practice with the addition of Emily Stephens to the Los Angeles office. Stephens advises clients in various aspects of financial management, bringing 14 years of in-house experience at a major investment firm.
Stephens' diverse experiences within the financial management industry include serving as lead counsel to investors and managers in fund formation and investment transactions and fund operational matters, as well as being a member of the flagship investment strategy of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a prominent global asset management firm, for more than five years. As part of her practice, Stephens regularly advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, private credit, restructurings, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.
"Because Emily has experience working not just for law firms but within investment firms, she has exceptional institutional knowledge of the lifecycles of private investment funds that makes her a key addition to our team," said Mark J. Kelson, co-chair of the firm's global Corporate Practice.
Informed by her in-house legal and investment experience and service as a director on more than 10 boards for both public and private companies, Stephens advises businesses on how to use innovative structures to pursue their objectives. Besides handling the legal structuring of funds, she also manages ongoing fund operations and investments.
"Emily brings a unique commercial perspective to her practice," said Barbara A. Jones and Gregory A. Fishman, co-managing shareholders of the Los Angeles office, in a joint statement. "Whether raising first-time or successor funds, she helps launch new investment vehicles and assists funds and their managers to capitalize on opportunities in an ever-changing market."
Stephens was previously at Texas-based law firm Vinson & Elkins LLP, where she co-led its investment management practice. Before serving in-house as a managing director in both a legal and investment capacity at Oaktree, she started her career at law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. She has been a thought leader during her time both in and out of private practice, writing white papers and giving presentations on the way people think about investing and recent disruptions to the finance industry, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cryptocurrency and fintech, regulation changes, and the growth of retail investors.
"Greenberg Traurig's own story as a Miami firm that has grown to 42 offices worldwide in just over five decades is one that really resonates with me," Stephens said. "I'm an entrepreneur at heart, and I'm excited to work with other like-minded lawyers to grow not just my practice, but the businesses of my clients. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues who bring deep experience in many areas, including regulatory compliance and cross-border concerns, which are key to a successful investment management practice."
Stephens earned a J.D. with honors from the University of Texas School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.
