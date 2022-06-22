Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Atlanta Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the addition of Shareholder Matthew W. Nichols, who joins from King & Spalding.
Nichols is an experienced infrastructure finance attorney who focuses his practice primarily on the municipal market, working on leveraged finance, direct placements, syndicated private placements, and municipal bond offerings. He advises issuers, lenders, underwriters, and sponsors and. He regularly represents universities, hospitals systems, state agencies, and local governments as they seek to tap into the public finance market.
"Matt's experience enhances our ability to serve a broader group of issuers, lenders and sponsors throughout Georgia," said Jéan E. Wilson, chair of the firm's Atlanta and Orlando Public Finance & Infrastructure Practices. "Since Atlanta and the Southeast remain high-growth regions, his experience in managing large, complex public financing projects focused on infrastructure improvements, will help leverage the vast resources and expertise of our global Public Finance & Infrastructure team."
Some of the representative matters Nichols previously handled include serving as bond counsel for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority in connection with the $500 million tax-exempt project financing for a new upscale convention center hotel adjacent to the World Congress Center and Mercedes Benz Stadium. He also advised Duke University Health System in connection with a $600 million offering, its first issuance of publicly offered taxable debt, and also represented the underwriters in a $427 million issuance of tax-exempt bonds for the Georgia Ports Authority.
"There are several landmarks in Georgia that would simply not be there without Matt's experience, involvement, and commitment. His work is not only highly visible but also of great significance and impact to our community. He is focused on best-in-class service that fulfills a vision for clients. This is the type of professional drawn to our unique firm and we are grateful for that," said Ernest LaMont Greer, the firm's co-president who is based in the Atlanta office. "We are delighted to have Matt at Greenberg Traurig."
In addition to working with many public-sector entities, Nichols also often works with private sector clients in public-private partnerships and joint ventures, as well as large variety of transactions involving government-owned, privately-financed and operated infrastructure and development projects such as student housing, stadiums, and hotels.
"I was drawn to Greenberg Traurig's strong and growing Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice. Having such a network behind me will support me as I work with my clients to help bring their projects to life," said Nichols said. "Joining the Atlanta office also carriesd an extra benefit for me: the team's commitment to support and help grow our Georgia community."
Nichols earned his J.D. cum laude at the University of Georgia Law School in 1993 and his B.B.A. magna cum laude with honors at University of Georgia. He is admitted to the Georgia Bar.
The practice's most recent additions include Shareholders Zachary D. Sakas in Phoenix, Solomon Cadle in Washington, D.C., and Of Counsel Martye Kendrick in Houston.
About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a national public finance practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. Greenberg Traurig LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than forty years in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 35 attorneys in the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in its Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. offices.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Atlanta: Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office offers clients the local capabilities and wide-ranging experience of more than 100 attorneys, supported by the resources and reach of the firm's global platform. The firm's collaborative culture is reflected by attorneys who serve their clients with a combination of legal and business skills that are vital in today's competitive, global environment. Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta team brings a practical approach to the representation of our clients.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
