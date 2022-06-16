Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., represented an affiliate of Wellington Equestrian Partners in negotiating an agreement to sell the core assets of the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) in Wellington to the United States Polo Association (USPA).
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., represented an affiliate of Wellington Equestrian Partners in negotiating an agreement to sell the core assets of the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) in Wellington to the United States Polo Association (USPA).
The sale agreement encompasses 161 acres of polo facilities and amenities, including the fields, grandstand, pavilion, restaurants, clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, tennis courts and more.
The IPC, which hosts the annual U.S. Open Polo Championship, among other events, will be renamed the USPA National Polo Center – Wellington. In a statement, Lake Worth-based USPA said the agreement brings to life its vision for a USPA-owned "Sunday Field" that will serve as the permanent center for polo in the U.S.
The Greenberg Traurig team who represented WEP Polo Operations, the affiliate of Wellington Equestrian Partners, was led by Corporate Practice Shareholder Bruce C. Rosetto of the firm's West Palm Beach office, working with Corporate Of Counsel Bracha Pollack, who is based in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office.
Rosetto and Pollack are members of the firm's Equine Industry Group, a multidisciplinary team of attorneys who handle equine-related litigation and transactional matters that affect the operations and livelihoods of entities and individuals in the equine world. The group's clients include owners, riders, trainers, vendors, and organizations in the polo, show jumping, and Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing and breeding spaces.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 550 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholll, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP