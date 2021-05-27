FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised Flora Growth Corp., an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, in its initial public stock offering which raised $16.7 million through the sale of more than 3.3 million common shares.
Corporate Practice Shareholder Rebecca G. DiStefano from the Fort Lauderdale office led the team of attorneys that represented Flora Growth, which is based in Toronto, Canada, with the IPO. The company seeks to leverage natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions which include cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverages.
The shares began trading May 11 on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
DiStefano concentrates her practice in U.S. and cross border capital markets, securities regulation, corporate finance, and also serves on the firm's Blockchain Task Force. She counsels public and private companies in financing activities including Regulation D private placements, registrations, Regulation A qualifications, Regulation CF crowdfunding, continuing disclosure requirements, and corporate governance matters. DiStefano specializes in private companies transitioning to public companies and regularly represents clients before the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA.
In addition to DiStefano, the team of Greenberg Traurig attorneys representing Flora Growth Corp. included Denver office Health Care & FDA Shareholder Justin J. Prochnow, Co-Chair of the Miami office Tax Practice, L. Frank Cordero, New York office Corporate Shareholder Marc M. Rossell, and Minneapolis office Of Counsel Margaret J. Weil. Other Corporate Practice attorneys included Sacramento office Associate Brooke E. Condran, Miami office Associate Aryana M. Gharagozloo, and Atlanta office Associate Andrea C. Lewis.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
