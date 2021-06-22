MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., is bolstering its international Litigation and Tax Practices with the addition of Seth J. Entin, a tax attorney who rejoins as a shareholder in the Miami office, and Adrian Nuñez, a litigator who joins as of counsel.
Entin, who began his career more than two decades ago at Greenberg Traurig as a summer associate during law school, is recognized for his skill in international tax matters. He focuses his practice on representing non-U.S. and multi-jurisdictional high net-worth individuals and families, as well as domestic and international companies, in international tax matters. He also represents U.S. citizens and firms looking to establish operations abroad. He also handles Internal Revenue Service international tax audits and appeals.
His return to Greenberg Traurig is well-timed given proposed major changes in corporate taxation in the U.S. and globally. Both the Biden Administration, Congress, and the G7 are discussing potential new measures for corporate and capital gains tax revisions.
Nuñez's focus on domestic and international arbitration and commercial disputes will enhance the firm's already strong offerings to service companies doing business in Latin America, particularly those with a strong base of operations in Miami. Nuñez has also represented major financial institutions and investors in civil litigation, including business and contractual disputes and fraudulent transfers. In addition, he represents creditors in bankruptcy proceedings.
"Having Seth back with us adds tremendous strength and expertise to our already powerful international tax team, particularly with respect to Latin American matters, where clients have worked with Seth for decades," said Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of the Miami office. "Adrian, who is fluent in Spanish and has a strong background in international arbitration and dispute resolution, further expands our already renowned litigation capabilities, both domestically and internationally." He added, "Both Seth and Adrian have impressive professional credentials, but equally as important is their commitment to our strong culture of collaboration and camaraderie."
Entin's expertise in international tax issues is evident in some of the major deals he has guided during his career, including representing Teva Pharmaceuticals in its $2.3 billion acquisition of Mexican pharmaceutical giant Representaciones e Investigaciones Medicas S.A. de C.V (Rimsa) through a series of debt-free and cash-free deals; representing OPKO Health, Inc. in its $1.47 billion negotiation of a definitive merger agreement with Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.; and representing International Exchange Inc. in its first major investment in Israel.
"Greenberg Traurig's global network and resources allow me to connect with and service my clients, many of whom are located throughout Latin America, Canada, and Europe," Entin said. "As they tend to be high net worth individuals who own companies, I am able to create synergistic tax strategies for them that work both for their individual wealth management and their corporate and business goals. The recent powerful hires in the GT Miami office has only enhanced the firm's energy and commitment to collaboration. I am excited to return to the firm and once again be a part of such an amazing Miami story narrative."
Throughout his 23-year career, Entin has received numerous accolades. He is currently recognized by Chambers USA as Band 1 for Tax and noted for his "practical approach" and "strong knowledge base" that is always "focused on achieving the best possible results." In 2016, he was recognized as "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America guide. Entin is a frequent author and speaker on international tax topics.
Entin graduated summa cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law; earned an MBA and MPA from Barry University, and a BTL from Talmudic University.
Nuñez has represented Fortune 500 companies in arbitration before the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) of the American Arbitration Association (AAA), and the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce. He works closely with foreign or local counsel, experts, and key witnesses, preparing cases often occurring in multiple jurisdictions, including matters conducted in Spanish.
"Greenberg Traurig, with its nationally recognized litigation practice, plays a critical role in Miami's reputation as an international hub for business and dispute resolution," said Nuñez, who has more than 12 years of litigation experience. "The firm's renowned global platform and strong commitment to client service will no doubt be assets as I continue to build my practice."
Nuñez earned his J.D. cum laude at Florida International University College of Law and graduated cum laude from the University of Miami. He is a member of the American Bar Association and Miami International Arbitration Society and serves as chair of the Richard DeWitt Memorial Vis Pre-Moot Committee of the International Law Section of the Florida Bar
