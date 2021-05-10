BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice, this time adding Linda M. Ricci as a shareholder in Boston. Ricci draws from more than 15 years of experience working at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, where she served as Chief of the Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit and previously was a member of the Economic Crimes Unit. Her experience includes hands-on work conducting investigations, providing strategic direction to investigators, prosecuting crimes, and handling in-court proceedings in areas including financial fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, criminal tax violations, and crimes related to COVID-19.
During her tenure with the U.S. Attorney's Office, she represented the United States in jury trials, detention hearings, evidentiary hearings, change-of-plea hearings, sentencing hearings, and grand jury proceedings. She helped develop enforcement strategies and policy guidance in the District of Massachusetts and the New England region.
"Linda Ricci is a well-known, dedicated, and highly respected member of the Boston and broader Massachusetts community," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. "Our clients, who are increasingly impacted by changes in how U.S. regulations impact businesses operating in the U.S. and foreign markets, will appreciate Linda's experience with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, where she served as the lead prosecutor for several complex international cases, and worked with many local, state, and federal agencies, including the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Secret Service, the DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security, among others."
Ricci also has experience handling internal investigations in a variety of industries. Those include the pharmaceutical, medical device, international vitamin, and airline publication industries.
"Greenberg Traurig's White Collar practice has a global reputation for success, excellence, and collaboration," Ricci said. "The firm's platform, together with outstanding legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions, was important to me because of the expanding nature of white collar investigations in an increasingly global business environment. Equally as important to me is the firm's long-standing commitment to the Boston community. I look forward to continuing my legal career and making a difference at Greenberg Traurig."
Ricci received a J.D. in 1994 from Yale Law School where she was editor of the Yale Law Journal. She received a B.A., magna cum laude, in 1991 from Dartmouth College, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She served as a law clerk for the Hon. John M. Walker, Jr. in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, 1995-1996, and for the Hon. John S. Martin, Jr. (ret.) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1994-1995.
The firm's robust White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice includes more than 30 former federal prosecutors and more than 60 attorneys. The practice has seen significant recent expansion. In addition to Ricci, these shareholders joined most recently: Vernon Lewis, Former Deputy Chief of the Fraud Section in the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas; former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber; Adam S. Hoffinger and David I. Miller, former Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the Southern District of New York; Kyle R. Freeny, a former federal prosecutor for the Special Counsel's Office and former member of the DOJ Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; Benjamin G. Greenberg, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Mohammed Khamisa QC, former Standing Counsel for the British Government's Department of Trade and Industry; Jessica Natali, a former DOJ litigator; Daniel Pulecio-Boek, who teaches cross-border litigation at Georgetown University; and Masoud Zabeti, a former head of the Finance & Banking Disputes Group at a Silver Circle U.K. firm.
