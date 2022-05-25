Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strengthen its Corporate Practice with the addition of Ron B. Birnkrant as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office.
LOS ANGELES , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strengthen its Corporate Practice with the addition of Ron B. Birnkrant as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office.
Birnkrant's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), representing companies in a broad array of industries in both buy- and sell-side transactions. He has particular experience advising businesses in the apparel, consumer products, life sciences, and technology industries, as well as defense and logistics companies.
"Ron's strong technical capabilities often provide his clients with an advantage in their strategic M&A matters," said Mark J. Kelson, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice. "As a firm, we are well-positioned in important M&A markets globally. With Ron, we have added an excellent M&A specialist to our group – someone with a valuable, diverse range of experience in both traditional and distressed M&A transactions."
Birnkrant's aggregate deal value throughout his career is approximately $8-10 billion, with him having completed deals worth almost $2 billion in just the past year. Previous notable deals he has finalized include representing AeroVironment, Inc. in connection with its acquisition of Arcturus UAV, Inc., a privately held provider of unmanned aircraft systems, in a transaction valued at approximately $405 million and representing Beyond Yoga in connection with its acquisition by Levi Strauss & Co. in a transaction valued at approximately $400 million.
"Ron maintains solid relationships with investment banks here in Los Angeles and is attuned to market trends," said Gregory A. Fishman and Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Los Angeles office, in a joint statement. "He will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to assist our public and privately held clients at the highest level with business-focused legal counsel."
Birnkrant received his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law and a B.A. from Connecticut College. He previously worked at law firm K&L Gates.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 550 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig's California Offices: Greenberg Traurig has more than 175 corporate, entertainment, government law and policy, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, and taxation attorneys in California, located in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
