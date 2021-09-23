NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citing a continued uptick in activity, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice with the addition of former Dentons partner Brian E. Greer as a shareholder in the firm's New York office.
Greer will find familiar faces at Greenberg Traurig. He previously worked with Oscar N. Pinkas, chair of the firm's New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, while both practiced at Dentons. Greer also recently worked on a case with John Houghton, who joined Greenberg Traurig earlier this month, as the chair of the firm's London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.
Greer has substantial experience representing creditors, debtors, equity investors and directors in cross-border and domestic restructuring matters, both in and out of court. He guides clients through complex restructurings, bankruptcies, liquidations, and other stressed or distressed situations.
"Greenberg Traurig's restructuring practice is continually active in addressing clients' needs, including out-of-court restructurings and related matters; many of which are the result of conditions brought about by the pandemic. Adding Brian and John highlights our best-in-class approach to meet the changing needs of clients on a global scale and with the urgency for which the firm is known," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman.
"Brian is a significant asset to our practice given his broad experience. He is a magnet for financial investors because he understands how to proactively help them address opportunities that may arise in complex distressed situations," Pinkas said. "The fact that John, Brian, and I have previously worked together is just another plus and demonstrates that we strategically bring in high caliber attorneys at the right time and for the right reasons."
Greer's practice spans a multitude of sectors including financial services, hospitality, commercial real estate and real estate investment trusts (REITs), healthcare, oil and gas, energy, construction, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT) consulting, and life sciences.
"The addition of Brian along with Oscar and John further rounds out the team and gives us the opportunity to represent an increasingly wider spectrum of clients across a broad range of needs. Brian's addition to the New York office is particularly important given our strong practice there," said Shari Heyen and David Kurzweil, Co-Chairs of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.
"The continuous growth of my financial investor practice is key to furthering my goals, as is playing an additive role within the global team," Greer said. "The firm's unique position in the marketplace and its enviable domestic and global platform across areas of practice and sectors were central to my decision to come here. The added bonus was being able to continue to work with Oscar and John."
Greer, who also regularly helps clients capitalize on opportunities as purchasers, sellers, and lenders in distressed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, has been recognized by IFLR 1000 as a restructuring and insolvency Highly Regarded attorney and by the Legal 500 U.S. as a leading restructuring attorney. He earned his J.D. from The Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University and a B.A. from Stony Brook University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative and effective solutions to the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's vast resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0-Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
