BOSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet increasing client demand for intellectual property and emerging technology legal counsel, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts as a shareholder in the firm's Boston office. Tibbetts will focus his practice on Intellectual Property & Technology (IP) and Patent Prosecution, including Life Sciences & Medical Technology. He joins the firm from Wolf Greenfield & Sacks. In addition, the Boston office recently added Maksim Y. Mints to the IP & Technology Practice as a patent agent.
Drawing from his prior experience as a software engineer, Tibbetts provides clients with practical IP strategy counseling on matters related to software-implemented technology across a range of industries, from networking/telecom, fintech, and natural language processing to computational biology and artificial intelligence (AI) for life sciences, medical devices, and health information systems. His holistic approach to software IP incorporates open-source practices and trade secret policies alongside patents and extends beyond protecting rights into licensing/transactions, enforcement, and navigating diligence, as well as defending against infringement accusations.
Tibbetts closely studies the development of the law for protection of software inventions, enabling him to help protect clients' interests amid the rapid evolution of both the law and technology. He has helped draft amicus briefs on the Section 101 eligibility of software that were favorably cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
"We are committed to continuing to expand our strong IP team to meet the growing needs of our clients with talented additions like A.J. Tibbetts and Maksim Mints," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office. "A.J.'s background as a software and computer engineer strengthens the services we can offer technology clients and adds depth to our already strong IP team."
Utilizing his deep technical experience, Tibbetts assists clients with creating strategies for protecting their software and data science innovations. He counsels life sciences and healthtech companies in connection with extending their portfolios to cover AI and digital health products. He also advises fintech companies – including infrastructure and market data companies – on both protecting their own innovations and defending against industry patent fights.
"Greenberg Traurig offers the unique opportunity to tap into a global platform and work with a diverse team of talent. The firm's reputation, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to diversity and environmental consciousness stood out to me. I look forward to the full range of services that I will be able to offer my IP clients through the firm's platform," Tibbetts said.
Tibbetts advises a wide array of clients on IP strategies, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies, and he volunteers with entrepreneurship clinics. His previous experience includes working as a programmer for IBM/Lotus, where he was involved in the development of Lotus Notes. He serves on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) helping support digital health efforts in the New England area.
Tibbetts earned his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.S. in Computer Science and Computer and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Mints assists clients with disclosure interviews and ideation sessions and drafts domestic and international patent applications for businesses of all sizes in industries including cloud computing, AI, medical devices, mechanical technologies, and financial services. He earned his B.S.E. and M.S.E in Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 225 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2022 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
