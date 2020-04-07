NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its world-class Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice with the addition of Peggy Hunt and Annette Jarvis in Denver as shareholders. Jason S. DelMonico also joins as a corporate shareholder in Boston and will continue to focus a significant portion of his practice on restructuring, loan workouts and bankruptcy finance matters, in addition to corporate finance generally.
"We began planning the strategic expansion of our already strong global restructuring team over the last year or so, from the United States to Germany, Italy and, most recently, London," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman. "Since 2019, the number of restructuring attorneys at the firm has grown by nearly 20 percent. We are prepared for the challenge and are already addressing the most pressing issues for businesses that may appear regionally, nationally, and globally from economies hampered by COVID-19, recession, or any other catastrophic occurrence. To be able to respond when our clients need us most requires, not simply logistics, but also vision. The addition of Peggy, Annette, and Jason – together with our most recent additions – represents that vision."
Hunt and Jarvis join from Dorsey & Whitney, LLP. DelMonico moves to Greenberg Traurig from Holland & Knight.
"Geographical diversity is a hallmark of our practice – we are in key financial markets like New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and throughout Florida, while servicing clients almost everywhere in the United States and globally. We have developed a practice that has worked on some of the most complex restructuring matters by keeping at the forefront our primary goal of developing creative solutions on a global basis," said Shari L. Heyen and David B. Kurzweil, co-chairs of the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, in a joint statement. "We have now added nine U.S.-based shareholders to our team in the last 12 months. These new additions in Denver and Boston are complementary to our practice and our vision for collaboration and growth."
"Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice has the global reputation and collective experience that is important to us as a team and to our clients," Hunt and Jarvis said in a joint statement. "The expansion of the firm's ability to serve clients in the restructuring and bankruptcy space demonstrates the firm's ability to be ahead of the curve."
"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg's dynamic and well-established team of professionals. This firm provides me with everything I need to support my clients at the highest level, even in today's challenging environment. Additionally, the firm's dedication to collaboration, diversity, and focus on client service were a few of the many positive things about the firm that drew me here," DelMonico said.
Hunt has focused her 30-plus year practice on representing clients in complex bankruptcy and receivership proceedings, and in related litigation. She serves as a trustee and receiver, and has deep experience advising fiduciaries, such as Chapter 11 and 7 trustees, equity receivers in Ponzi schemes, state court receivers, post-confirmation liquidating trustees, and foreign liquidators. A Fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy, Hunt serves as a Panel Chapter 7 trustee for the District of Utah. She is a 2019 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award awarded by the Utah Chapter of the Federal Bar Association for her work in and service to the federal courts in Utah. Hunt is a leader in numerous professional and civic organizations. She currently serves as an appointed Commissioner on the Utah Securities Commission, President of the Utah Bar Foundation, and immediate Past-President of the Board of Advisors for the Utah Museum of Natural History. Passionate about advancing the status of women and girls in Utah, Hunt co-founded the Utah Women's Giving Circle of the Community Foundation of Utah, and is a former President of Women Lawyers of Utah and of the Utah Women's Forum. She is admitted in Utah and Massachusetts. She is not admitted in Colorado. Her full biography can be found here.
Jarvis is known for bringing her practical business sense to her legal representation of banks, financial institutions, and other parties on matters related to Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, out-of-court workouts, and cross-border insolvency cases. Jarvis' experience includes representing creditors, debtors, boards of directors, trustees, receivers, public bond holders, purchasers of distressed assets, indenture trustees, and foreign representatives. She also has wide-ranging experience in receivership cases, has handled Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) cases brought under the Securities Investor Protection Act of 1970 (SIPA), and has experience with state insurance rehabilitation and liquidation cases. She has deep experience advising clients on the complex cases remedying the problems created by fraudulent enterprises, including Ponzi schemes, and by mass torts. Jarvis has also testified as an expert witness on aspects of U.S. bankruptcy law. She has been recognized for her community involvement and currently sits on the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of the Utah Symphony/Utah Opera and on the Board of Trustees of the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art. A Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, Jarvis was recently elected Secretary and Member of the College's Executive Committee. She spends time in Utah, where she serves clients, as well as in Colorado. Her full biography can be found here.
DelMonico is a banking and financial services attorney representing major financial institutions and other commercial lenders in connection with structuring, negotiating, and documenting complex commercial finance transactions. DelMonico advises clients across various industry sectors ranging from retail and manufacturing to technology and life sciences. He has nearly 20 years of experience representing agents and individual lenders in asset-based and cash flow loan facilities, leveraged buyout transactions, multibank syndicated facilities, and term loan facilities. Additionally, DelMonico has deep experience with debtor-in-possession financings and the restructuring of troubled credits. He advises on domestic and cross-border financing transactions in North America, Europe, and Asia.
The Denver office of Greenberg Traurig maintains a location in Salt Lake City, Utah at 222 South Main Street, 5th Floor, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 for the purposes of servicing work in Utah.
The newly announced additions come on the heels of the firm making two high-level moves in the restructuring space: creating and growing an exclusive strategic alliance in Florida with Bruce Zirinsky, former co-chair of its global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, who was quickly joined by another former firm shareholder Gary Ticoll; and the addition of Ian Jack in its London office.
Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, with approximately 75 attorneys worldwide, has broad advisory and litigation experience with the often-complex issues that arise in reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales, in both domestic and cross-border situations and proceedings. With offices in commercial centers across the United States and throughout the world, the firm utilizes its invaluable business network to offer critical advice and counsel to multiple constituencies in insolvency situations.
