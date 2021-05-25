DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes Of Counsel Jennifer Suzanne Kukla to its Real Estate Practice in the Dallas office. Jennifer joins the firm from Winstead PC.
"We have grown a remarkable real estate team here in Dallas, which is further enhanced with the addition of Jennifer," said Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of the firm's Dallas office. "Jennifer's high caliber talent will continue to strengthen our ability to meet clients' needs for complex commercial real estate finance transactions."
"This past year has been an invigorating time for real estate," Kukla said. "With my transition to Greenberg Traurig, I look forward to utilizing the firm's global platform to deliver top-level work to clients."
Kukla represents investment banks, commercial banks, life insurance companies, funds and other institutional lenders in virtually all aspects of complex commercial real estate finance transactions, including permanent, bridge, mezzanine, and the origination of commercial mortgage loans intended for securitization or other sale in the secondary market (CMBS) secured by all asset classes. She has experience handling multiborrower, multiproperty, and multistate financings, tenants-in-common borrowing structures, affordable housing, cash management, subordinate debt and ground leases.
Kukla received her J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and a B.S. from the University of Florida. She is a member of the Dallas Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Finance Council, and Mortgage Bankers Association.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
