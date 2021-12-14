BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing to expand its global Corporate Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Kyle R. Junik to its Boston office as a shareholder. Junik joins the firm from Proskauer.
"We're excited to welcome Kyle Junik to the Boston team as we continue to attract top legal talent. The Greenberg Traurig Boston office remains focused on strategically growing in key practice and industry areas that are important to our clients," said Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office.
Junik focuses his practice on the representation of private equity and credit sponsors, as well as their portfolio companies, in connection with mergers, acquisitions, and other equity-based transactions. In addition to leveraged buyouts and sales of portfolio companies, Junik has deep experience advising on equity-as-financing transactions, such as structured preferred equity, warrants, co-investments, and secondary tenders, and alternative change-of-control transactions, such as out-of-court restructurings and debt for equity swaps. He also regularly counsels clients on general corporate governance, shareholder relationships, and a variety of commercial and operational matters.
"Kyle brings a strong portfolio of private equity deal experience. He's a top-quality addition to our corporate practice particularly given his track record of advising clients across a myriad of different types of transformative business transactions," said Peter H. Lieberman and Bruce I. March, co-chairs of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, in a joint statement. "As our private equity and corporate practices continue to grow, we are recruiting the best and brightest as part of our commitment to excellence in client service."
"Greenberg Traurig's established reputation and entrepreneurial culture were important factors in my decision to come onboard and I'm looking forward to using the firm's global platform to continue helping clients achieve their business goals," Junik said.
Junik earned his B.S. from Rochester Institute of Technology and his J.D. from Boston College Law School.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 500 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
