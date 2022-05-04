Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its growing Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Shareholders: Audrey Louison, former co-chair of Mintz's Projects & Infrastructure Practice, who will be based in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, and Eric Macaux, also a former partner at Mintz, who will be based in the Boston office.
WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its growing Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Shareholders: Audrey Louison, former co-chair of Mintz's Projects & Infrastructure Practice, who will be based in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, and Eric Macaux, also a former partner at Mintz, who will be based in the Boston office. Both Louison and Macaux advise clients at the cutting-edge of energy transition projects.
Louison advises developers, sponsors, investors, suppliers, contractors, and technology companies in connection with the development, financing, sale, and acquisition of energy projects and delivery of energy services, as well as grid transition. She also counsels sponsors and investors on a wide variety of energy transactions.
"This is an exciting time to be working on energy transition projects, whether it's renewable energy, the new power market structures that are enabling it, or the integration of the distribution grid and transmission grid,'' Louison said. "These novel projects have a variety of needs, including tax structures, trade, power markets, real estate, permitting, regulation, intellectual property, and labor. Greenberg Traurig has attorneys around the globe with the experience and skills to handle this broad array of factors involved in energy transition projects.''
Macaux focuses his practice on developing, financing, and acquiring a wide variety of renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure projects, including offshore wind, solar, energy storage, electric vehicle charging, and distributed water treatment systems. He has particular experience with distributed-scale energy assets and novel structures for financing and deploying assets at scale.
Louison and Macaux join Greenberg Traurig just days after the firm launched its Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice with a highly integrated team of four new shareholders. The team is led by renowned energy and infrastructure attorney Joseph Kim, who joined as head of the newly launched practice. The Asia group builds on the firm's commitment to handling energy projects across the globe and will set the course for the opening of the firm's Singapore office.
"The global energy sector is facing rapid change, and finding creative strategies to address energy needs has never been more critical. Audrey and Eric add to our exceptional – and growing – team working on renewable energy and energy transition projects,'' said Kenneth M. Minesinger, who co-chairs the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice with Iskender "Alex" Catto and William Garner. "The addition of Audrey and Eric also further enhances Greenberg Traurig's wide breadth of global talent across numerous energy sectors and our position as a leader in the transformational work taking place in energy projects across the globe.''
"We are delighted to welcome Audrey to the Washington, D.C. office and Eric to our Boston office,'' said Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C. office. "They are talented attorneys attracted to the Greenberg Traurig culture model focused on premier client service and will help us continue to grow in these key markets. The hires signify continued investment in these regions with top-tier lawyers joining the firm."
"Client and industry needs are becoming more sophisticated and more complex, and there's an enormous amount of technological and transactional innovation happening,'' Macaux said. "The resources available at Greenberg Traurig provide the depth and flexibility to meet those challenges because you don't know what's going to be around the next corner.''
Louison and Macaux are just the latest prominent energy attorneys to join Greenberg Traurig in the United States, adding to the formidable project finance team being built with Jeff Chester in Los Angeles and John Eliason in Washington, D.C. – the global co-heads of Energy Project Finance.
Since the start of 2021, more than 40 attorneys have joined Greenberg Traurig in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region including Jeffery M. Chiow, former co-chair of the Government Contracts Practice at Rogers, Joseph, O'Donnell, PC, and Tonya M. Esposito, former co-chair of the Consumer Financial Services Litigation group at Seyfarth and Shaw. In Boston, 19 attorneys have joined since 2021 including Lauren A. Liss, former president and CEO of MassDevelopment.
About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across most sectors of the energy industry, including wind (offshore and onshore), solar, energy storage, hydrogen, water, oil and gas, LNG, and other conventional fuels. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
