NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig's New York office continues its strategic growth with the addition of Jason Jendrewski as a shareholder in the global Labor & Employment and ADA and Accessibility Law practices with a focus on public accommodation disability access issues. Greenberg Traurig has added a total of 11 shareholders and of counsels to its New York office during 2021 across various practice areas.
"Our focus in New York, much like the firm's global strategy, has been targeted expansion with talented attorneys in key practice areas to meet client demand," said Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, in a joint statement. "We see tremendous opportunity for Jason to tap into our broad national platform to service more clients with ADA Title III issues."
Jendrewski joins Greenberg Traurig with extensive experience advising clients on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Title III compliance, including regarding the accessibility of their facilities, websites, and mobile applications. He has successfully defended or resolved more than 100 disability discrimination lawsuits in federal and state courts, as well as numerous pre-litigation claims. He also has represented clients in connection with ADA compliance investigations conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice.
"As client demand for representation on ADA matters continues to grow, we see the need to expand our practice by adding an attorney of Jason's caliber and experience. We are confident he will provide clients with the strategic counsel to proactively meet the legal accessibility requirements and address any challenges they may face," said Naomi G. Beer and James N. Boudreau, co-chairs of the firm's Global Labor & Employment Practice, in a joint statement.
"In today's marketplace, it is critical for public-facing businesses to ensure they are in compliance with the ADA, and other disability, access laws. My approach is to focus on helping clients navigate these requirements, mitigate their risk of potential liability, and resolve claims as efficiently as possible to avoid any business disruption," Jendrewski said. "Greenberg Traurig's client service focus, broad capabilities, and collaborative culture will allow me to effectively meet client demands and take my practice to the next level."
In addition to Jendrewski's ADA practice, he regularly counsels employers on their compliance with the myriad of federal, state, and local laws affecting the workplace, litigates labor and employment disputes, and defends employers in administrative proceedings before government agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and U.S. Department of Labor.
Jendrewski earned his B.S. from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) and his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.
Jendrewski's arrival is part of an ongoing strategic expansion of Greenberg Traurig's New York office which recently added Glenn S. Kerner and Nilda Isidro as shareholders in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Health Care Litigation Practice. Other additions since January 2021 in core areas include: August Huelle, Shaun Levor, Cynthia A. Marian, Jim Cross, Jaclyn S. Ruch as shareholders in the Corporate Practice; Brian E. Greer joined the Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice; Oscar N. Pinkas joined as chair of the New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice; Michael E. Feinstein joined as of counsel in the Real Estate Operations Practice.
