NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its award-winning Corporate Practice with the addition of Shaun Levor and Cynthia A. Marian as shareholders in New York. Levor joins from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Marian joins from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, LLP, both on the heels of recent strategic additions Jim Cross and Jaclyn Ruch for our New York Corporate Practice.
"Shaun and Cynthia are part of our strategic plan to build out our Corporate Practice with talented lawyers, deepen our bench, and grow with our clients, which remain enduring objectives of the Firm," said Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, in a joint statement. Achi is also co-chair of the New York Corporate Practice, and Bornstein is also co-chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and of the firm's global Patent Litigation Group.
Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, commented: "There is a lot to be excited about here. We are committed to growing our practice with top-level talent for our private equity and fund clients. Shaun brings great private equity deal experience for some of the biggest names in the business and Cynthia brings terrific fund formation, structuring, and regulatory compliance experience, also for some of the biggest names in the business. These are great additions for us, particularly with the continued significant activity in the deal and fund marketplace."
Levor represents private equity sponsors, as well as public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, and other transactional matters. He earned an LL.B., magna cum laude, from the University of Cape Town in South Africa, where he was a recipient of the Law Faculty Scholarship, and a Bachelor of Business Science, with first class honors, from the University of Cape Town, where he received the Commerce Faculty Scholarship.
Marian works closely with large, complex, well-known asset managers, private equity fund sponsors, and hedge fund managers on the formation, structuring, and offering of private funds globally. She also has extensive private fund manager experience, honed during her years in-house as general counsel and chief compliance officer with three investment management firms, and thereafter advising multiple private equity and hedge fund managers as an outsourced general counsel and senior compliance adviser. Marian received her J.D. from The University of Chicago Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. She also holds a B.S. in Commerce from McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and completed a B.A. in Economics in the University's College of Arts & Sciences. Marian speaks at investment management industry conferences regularly and is a member of the Regulatory Compliance Association's Board of Governors and co-chair of its Compliance Subcommittee. Additionally, she will represent clients globally, working from the firm's Miami office. Marian is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey, and not admitted to practice in Florida.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
